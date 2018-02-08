CORRECTED-Caisse says construction of Montreal transit will begin in April

(Corrects to say construction costs will be C$6.3 billion, not C$5.9 billion)

TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Quebec’s public pension fund said on Thursday construction of the world’s third-largest light rail system in Montreal, which is being built at a cost of C$6.3 billion ($5.0 billion), will begin in April.

The Caisse, which is investing C$3.1 billion in the project, said a consortium led by SNC Lavalin had won a contract to provide engineering, procurement and construction on the project. A consortium led by Alstom and including SNC Lavalin will provide rolling stock and systems.