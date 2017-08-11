FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quebec pension fund manager CDPQ's investment returns strengthen
2017年8月11日 / 下午3点37分 / 2 天前

Quebec pension fund manager CDPQ's investment returns strengthen

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Caisse de depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ), Canada's second-biggest public pension fund, reported an average return on its investments of 5 percent in the first half of 2017, compared with a 2 percent rise in 2016.

CDPQ, which manages pension plans in the mostly French-speaking province of Quebec, said its net assets grew to C$286.5 billion ($225.82 billion), compared with C$270.7 billion at the end of 2016.

For all of 2016, CDPQ achieved an average return of 7.6 percent.

($1 = 1.2687 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Matt Scuffham in Toronto and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

