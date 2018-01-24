FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 4:12 PM / in 9 hours

Brazil's Caixa to shore up capital, replace vice presidents

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Caixa Econômica Federal has unveiled plans to shore up its balance sheet and replace a dozen vice presidents as the Brazilian state bank deals with a string of graft investigations.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Caixa said it would meet Basel III capital requirements this year and next by issuing perpetual debt in global markets, selling part of its loan portfolio and having the Brazilian government return its 2017 and 2018 dividends.

Caixa, the biggest mortgage lender in Brazil, suspended four of its vice presidents last week after President Michel Temer called on them to step down and defend themselves from accusations of wrongdoing involving loans and investments by public pension funds.

On Tuesday, the bank laid out plans for replacing all 12 of its vice presidents in the next 12 months.

Caixa has also been planning to use money from a worker severance fund known as FGTS to strengthen its capital, but prosecutors have argued it could represent a conflict of interest.

Caixa also said on Tuesday that it planned to hire an outside company to reevaluate its corporate structure. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by David Gregorio)

