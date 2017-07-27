FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Cameco Corp reports small quarterly loss
2017年7月27日

REFILE-Cameco Corp reports small quarterly loss

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects typo in the headline)

July 27 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp , the world's second-largest uranium miner, reported a small quarterly loss, compared with the year-earlier period when it booked an impairment charge.

The company's net loss attributable to equity holders was C$1.56 million ($1.25 million), or breakeven per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$137.4 million, or 35 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included an impairment charge of C$124.4 million.

Revenue rose 1 percent to C$469.7 million. ($1 = 1.2448 Canadian dollars)

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

