UPDATE 1-Miner Cameco posts surprise Q3 loss, cuts production outlook

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Cameco Corp on Friday reported a surprise quarterly loss and cut its full-year production outlook, as uranium prices remain weak.

The global uranium industry is locked in a six-year slump, dating back to the 2011 tsunami that caused Japan to shutter all of its nuclear reactors, some of which have restarted now.

Saskatchewan-based Cameco’s third-quarter uranium sales volume fell about 1 percent to 9.2 million pounds, and its average realized price for the metal fell 26 percent to C$41.66 per pound.

Revenue for one of the world’s largest uranium producers dropped 27.5 percent to C$486 million ($377 million).

The company now expects full-year production of 24 million pounds, compared with its previous forecast of 25.2 million pounds.

Net loss attributable to Cameco shareholders was C$124 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of C$142 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 13 Canadian cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 5 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cameco’s U.S.-listed shares were down 1.6 percent at $8.70 in premarket trading. ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)