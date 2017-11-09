FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uranium miner Cameco not planning more output cuts 'right now' -CEO
2017年11月9日

Uranium miner Cameco not planning more output cuts 'right now' -CEO

1 分钟阅读

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s Cameco Corp is not planning further cuts to uranium output “right now,” but has the option of lowering production again without jeopardizing supply contracts, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“Right now we don’t foresee any other moves but that can always change,” CEO Tim Gitzel said in an interview a day after the company shuttered the biggest uranium-producing mine in the world. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Paul Simao)

