FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Camil Alimentos IPO raises $417 mln
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 晚上11点57分 / 22 天前

Brazil's Camil Alimentos IPO raises $417 mln

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian food producer Camil Alimentos SA and shareholders raised 1.32 billion reais ($416.8 million) in a initial public offering on Tuesday, after cutting a suggested price range by almost 15 percent to reignite investor demand.

The IPO priced at nine reais per share, the company said in a securities filing.

The company sold new shares worth 369 million reais, while shareholders led by Warburg Pincus LLC sold 950.6 million reais in existing shares.

$1 = 3.1670 reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below