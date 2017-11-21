FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campbell Soup's quarterly revenue falls 2 pct
2017年11月21日 / 下午12点32分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Campbell Soup's quarterly revenue falls 2 pct

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co reported a 2 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday on lower retailer inventory and weak demand for its V8 vegetable juices.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $275 million, or 91 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 29, from $292 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $2.16 billion from $2.20 billion.

Shares of the world’s largest soup maker fell 7.9 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

