March 7, 2018 / 11:48 AM / a day ago

CN Rail to invest C$250 mln to clear Western Canada grain backlog

1 分钟阅读

March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday it would invest more than C$250 million ($193 million) this year to improve its infrastructure to ease grain supply issues in Western Canada.

CN Rail, once considered the standard in railroad efficiency, has struggled with capacity constraints amid growing demand from the Western Canada grain market.

The company on Monday installed Jean-Jacques Ruest as its interim chief executive after Luc Jobin stepped down abruptly.

“We apologize for not meeting the expectations of our grain customers, nor our own high standards,” Ruest said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ruest added that the company was directing additional workforce and equipment to clear grain backlogs across its networks. ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

