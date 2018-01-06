FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airliners collide at Toronto's Pearson Airport, passengers safe
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
一汽轿车拟入股贵安摩拜出行10%股权 试水共享汽车
一汽轿车拟入股贵安摩拜出行10%股权 试水共享汽车
2018年铁矿石均价料下滑20% 因中国钢铁行业收缩抑制需求
2018年铁矿石均价料下滑20% 因中国钢铁行业收缩抑制需求
January 6, 2018 / 1:07 AM / 2 days ago

Airliners collide at Toronto's Pearson Airport, passengers safe

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dozens of passengers were evacuated at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Friday, after a plane pushing back from a gate struck an arriving jet, causing a fire, WestJet Airlines said in a statement.

The collision between the two planes from Sunwing Airlines and Westjet Airlines resulted in a fire, which firefighters put out, Canadian broadcaster CP24 reported, citing a witness. All passengers were safe, the witness reported.

Pearson Airport said on Twitter that fire and emergency crews had responded to an “incident involving two aircraft” at its Terminal 3, and that passengers had been evacuated. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Sandra Maler)

