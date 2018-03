March 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday its total vehicle sales in Canada rose 8.8 percent in February from a year earlier.

The Detroit-based carmaker sold 17,981 vehicles in Canada last month, with Chevrolet accounting for nearly 61 percent of total sales.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said total sales fell 1 percent to 18,831 vehicles in February, with its Ram brand being the biggest seller. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)