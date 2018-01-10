FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Canada to introduce new bank capital rules
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
深度分析
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
国际财经
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 9, 2018 / 8:03 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

CORRECTED-Canada to introduce new bank capital rules

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects paragraph 1 to show Canada will introduce new capital rules that will enable banks to move more quickly towards adopting proposals set by global regulators, not that Canada’s new interim rules were stricter than proposed global rules; corrects headline to delete reference to stricter capital rules)

TORONTO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s banking regulator said on Tuesday it would introduce new capital rules that will enable the country’s banks to move faster towards adopting proposals set by global regulators.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said the changes were designed as an interim step before new global rules are phased in from 2022.

The regulator said it would replace the current capital output floor used by Canada’s banks with the Basel 2 floor, calibrated at 75 percent. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Richard Chang)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below