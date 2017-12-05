FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada scraps plan to buy 18 new Boeing fighter jets, sources say
2017年12月5日 / 晚上7点57分 / 更新于 15 小时前

Canada scraps plan to buy 18 new Boeing fighter jets, sources say

1 分钟阅读

OTTAWA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada is scrapping a plan to buy 18 new Boeing Co Super Hornet fighter jets amid a deepening dispute with the U.S. aerospace company, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Instead, the Liberal government will announce next week it intends to buy a used fleet of older Australia F-18 jets, the same kind of plane Canada currently operates, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

