Boeing to review Canadian requirements for 88 fighter jets
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
2017年12月12日

Boeing to review Canadian requirements for 88 fighter jets

MONTREAL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it would review new procurement requirements by the government of Canada that would likely hurt its chances of winning a future order for 88 fighter jets, and make a decision at an “appropriate time.”

In a clear allusion to Boeing, Canada said on Tuesday that “any bidder responsible for harm to the country’s economic interests will be at a significant disadvantage” if the harm is still being inflicted by the time bids for the 88 jets are being assessed.

Canada said it is scrapping the planned purchase of 18 Boeing Super Hornet jets, after the planemaker initiated a trade challenge this year against Canada’s Bombardier Inc. over U.S. sales of its CSeries jet. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Andrew Hay)

