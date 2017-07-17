FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 天前
UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities jumps in May
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 下午12点44分 / 19 天前

UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities jumps in May

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, July 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors ramped up purchases of Canadian securities in May, driven by increased holdings of Canadian government debt and equities, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

International investors picked up C$29.5 billion ($23.3 billion) in Canadian securities in May, up from C$10.6 billion in April and the second largest amount on record.

Since the beginning of the year, foreign investors have bought C$100.6 billion in Canadian securities, compared with C$82 billion in the same time period last year.

Foreign investors bought C$20.8 billion in Canadian bonds in May, the most since March 2015, buying a record amount of provincial government bonds. Investors also picked up C$7.2 billion in Canadian equities, even as stock prices were down 1.5 percent in the month.

Canadian investors bought C$4.4 billion in foreign securities after reducing their holdings in April. Canadians bought C$1.2 billion in international bonds, including U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds.

Still, Canadian investors sold C$1.5 billion in foreign equities, the second month in a row investors have reduced their stock holdings. ($1=$1.2658 Canadian)

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below