FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Record bonds help July foreign investment in Canadian securities pick up
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 下午12点46分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Record bonds help July foreign investment in Canadian securities pick up

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investors resumed their purchases of Canadian securities in July following a divestment in the previous month, led by a record acquisition of bonds, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

International investors bought C$24 billion ($19.7 billion) in Canadian securities after selling a revised C$858 million in June.

June’s purchases were driven by C$23.8 billion in Canadian bonds. Investment in new issues of private corporate bonds in foreign markets contributed the most to the increase at C$11.4 billion. Nearly half of these new bonds were issued by Canadian banks, the statistics agency said.

Foreign investors also bought C$8 billion in federal government bonds and C$2.9 billion in provincial government bonds. The increased investment came alongside a 35-basis-point increase in Canadian long-term interest rates in July, as the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark rate for the first time in nearly seven years.

At the same time, Canadian investors sold C$1.8 billion in foreign securities as they reduced their holdings of equities by C$2.9 billion.

Despite the decrease, Canadians have bought C$31.3 billion in foreign shares this year so far, compared to a divestment of C$243 million in the same time period last year. U.S. stock prices are up 10.4 percent since last December. ($1=$1.2195 Canadian)

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below