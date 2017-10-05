FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada to abandon Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects
2017年10月5日

TransCanada to abandon Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it would abandon its Energy East and Eastern Mainline pipeline projects, following tough review by Canada’s energy regulator.

The company said it expects a C$1 billion non-cash charge in the fourth quarter due to the termination of the projects.

Canada’s National Energy Board (NEB) expanded the scope of its review of Energy East in August, saying it would consider the project’s indirect greenhouse gas contributions and provide “more visibility” to the evaluation of risks associated with accidents such as oil spills. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

