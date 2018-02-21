FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 21, 2018 / 5:28 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Canadian pension fund Caisse aims to double Indian real estate investments

1 分钟阅读

MONTREAL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The real estate arm of Canada’s second-largest pension fund manager wants to “more than double” the C$800 million ($631 million) it has already committed to investments in India in the short term, President Daniel Fournier told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate unit of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, wants to grow its investments in logistics and residential, Fournier said in an interview, although he could not specify an exact timeframe.

“If it takes a year, it takes a year,” he said. “The second we have the opportunity.”

$1 = 1.2672 Canadian dollars Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below