Alphabet unit nears deal for Toronto waterfront development -WSJ
2017年10月4日 / 晚上8点14分 / 14 天前

Alphabet unit nears deal for Toronto waterfront development -WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc is nearing a deal to develop part of Toronto’s waterfront, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs LLC would spearhead the project to be located along a 12-acre section of Toronto's eastern waterfront, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2gb1wOQ)

The approval of the project is expected this month from the board of Waterfront Toronto, an agency tasked with the city’s development along the shore of Lake Ontario, according to the report. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

