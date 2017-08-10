Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose posts smaller quarterly loss

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Luxury apparel retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc, reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company sold more merchandise across its sales platforms.

Total comprehensive loss for the company narrowed to C$12 million ($9.4 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, from C$14 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company's revenue rose to C$28.2 million from C$15.7 million.