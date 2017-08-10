FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月10日 / 上午11点00分 / 3 天前

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose posts smaller quarterly loss

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Luxury apparel retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc, reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company sold more merchandise across its sales platforms.

Total comprehensive loss for the company narrowed to C$12 million ($9.4 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, from C$14 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company's revenue rose to C$28.2 million from C$15.7 million.

$1 = 1.2726 Canadian dollars Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

