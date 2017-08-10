UPDATE 2-Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose tops Street, shares rise

* Q1 direct-to-consumer sales surge more than sixfold

* To open stores in Boston, Calgary, Tokyo

* Toronto-listed shares rise 5.3 pct; U.S. stock jumps 9 pct (Adds CEO comment; updates share move)

By Ahmed Farhatha

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the luxury apparel retailer sold more products across its sales platforms, sending its shares up 5.3 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

After a red hot debut in March, Canada Goose has been opening stores internationally and increasing its presence on e-commerce sites to meet a growing demand for its jackets and parkas.

"Many retailers are specifically asking us to accelerate shipments so they can get our product on the floor earlier," Chief Executive Dani Reiss said on a post-earnings call on Thursday.

The company's direct-to-consumer sales, which includes sales from its flagship stores and online platforms, surged more than sixfold to C$8.3 million ($6.5 million), while revenue from its wholesale unit increased 38.2 percent to C$19.9 million in the first quarter ended June 30.

Separately, Canada Goose said it would open flagship stores in Boston, Calgary and Tokyo, and is on track to open stores in London and Chicago as planned, later this year.

Sticking to its "Made in Canada" pledge, the company opened its fifth factory in Ontario in June and also said it expanded its Quebec manufacturing facility in the reported quarter.

The luxury retailer specializes in making winter apparels such as scarves, mitts, hats, gloves, snow pants, which are sold in more than 30 countries.

Canada Goose's comprehensive loss narrowed to C$12 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, from C$14 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-off items, the Toronto-based company posted a loss of 13 Canadian cents per share, while analysts on average were expecting a loss of 19 Canadian cents, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue surged 79.7 percent to C$28.2 million, well ahead of analysts' average estimate of C$17 million.

Canada Goose's shares rose as much as 7.3 percent to $25.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and U.S.-listed shares increased as much as 9 percent to $20 in early trading on Thursday.