Feb 8 (Reuters) - Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc reported higher earnings for its third fiscal quarter, benefiting partly from strong winter demand.

The company said on Thursday net income rose to C$62.9 million or 56 Canadian cents per share in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$39.1 million or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$265.8 million from C$209.1 million. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)