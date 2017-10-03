FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Canada watchdog says taking action to stop housing risks materializing
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
2017年10月3日 / 下午4点30分 / 15 天前

Canada watchdog says taking action to stop housing risks materializing

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s top banking regulator said on Tuesday that his organization was taking pre-emptive action to reduce the risks arising from high household debt across the country and frothy housing markets.

“We clearly see the potential risks caused by high household indebtedness across Canada, and by high real estate prices in some markets. We are not waiting to see those risks crystallize in rising arrears and defaults before we act,” Jeremy Rudin, Superintendent of Financial Institutions said in a speech.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

