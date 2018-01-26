CORRECTED-Husky to restart SeaRose operations after iceberg probe

(Corrects location of SeaRose to off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, not New Brunswick in last paragraph)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canadian regulators on Friday lifted a suspension notice on Husky Energy’s SeaRose floating production vessel off the coast of eastern Canada, allowing the company to resume operations on the 27,000-barrel-per-day project.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) earlier this month ordered the company to suspend operations after an investigation found that it had not followed its own procedure when iceberg came too close to the facility in March 2017.

Husky did not disconnect the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and sail away from the iceberg as it should have done, and at one point people on board were ordered to “brace for impact.”

While the iceberg did not make contact with the SeaRose or underwater infrastructure, the response was against the company’s own Ice Management Plan protocol, the regulator determined.

Husky completed a series of actions with the regulator to ensure a similar incident would not happen again.

The resumption of operations on the SeaRose was expected to take three days, the company said. The vessel is located in the North Atlantic's White Rose oilfield, around 350 kilometers (217 miles) east off the coast of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.