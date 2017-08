CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The government of Canada's British Columbia will not allow Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd to begin work on public land for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion until it "meaningfully" consults aboriginal communities, the province's environment minister said on Thursday.

Minister George Heyman said also that the government will seek intervener status in court cases against federal approval of the project. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)