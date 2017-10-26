FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan Canada appeals to regulator after permit failure
2017年10月26日 / 晚上11点14分 / 更新于 14 小时前

Kinder Morgan Canada appeals to regulator after permit failure

1 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has been unsuccessful in obtaining permits from the coastal city of Burnaby, British Columbia, for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and is seeking regulatory intervention, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc , said it is also asking the National Energy Board regulator to set up a process to make an “expedited determination” for future such cases. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler)

