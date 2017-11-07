FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulator denies Kinder Morgan Canada's timeline for appeal review
2017年11月7日

Regulator denies Kinder Morgan Canada's timeline for appeal review

1 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s National Energy Board said on Tuesday it will take until at least Dec. 4 to review Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd’s request to sidestep some municipal permits for its Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion.

The company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc , last month asked the regulator to intervene after it said it was unable to obtain permits from the coastal city of Burnaby, British Columbia.

The company then proposed an “expedited” timeline, noting a previous such case was resolved within a month. (Reporting by Ethan Lou Editing by Marguerita Choy)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
