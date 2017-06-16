Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Kinder Morgan Canada, majority owned by Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc, has entered into agreements for C$4.0 billion in revolving credit, C$1 billion in contingent credit and C$500 million in revolving working capital, the company said.