2017年6月22日 / 晚上10点24分 / 1 个月前

Four of biggest Canada banks are main Trans Mountain lenders -filings

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.

Activists have said they would exert pressure on those banks to drop Trans Mountain once they are named. The four are among 24 banks that granted C$5.5 billion in loans to an operating subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd, which is majority-owned by Kinder Morgan Inc. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Leslie Adler)

