TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - TMX Group Limited, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Monday that it may move to delist stocks of marijuana companies with operations in the United States, where their operations are illegal under U.S. federal law.

TMX said it will begin a review of cannabis-related companies listed in Toronto by the end of the year to determine whether they have operations that violate American marijuana laws. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jim Finkle)