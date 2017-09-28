FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix to spend C$500 mln to create original Canadian content
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 下午4点34分 / 20 天前

Netflix to spend C$500 mln to create original Canadian content

2 分钟阅读

OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Video streaming company Netflix will spend C$500 million ($401.06 million) to create original Canadian programming, the government said on Thursday, as part of a plan to shake up the country’s media and cultural industries.

The deal comes amid concerns that Canadian producers are struggling to compete against major online rivals such as Netflix and YouTube and criticism that more needs to be done to ensure domestic content does not disappear.

The announcement was part of Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Joly’s sweeping review of the country’s arts and culture sector, which includes plans to modernize funding programs and review copyright laws.

Neflix’s investment over five years will create Netflix Canada and establish a permanent film and television production presence in Canada, the first time it has done so outside of the United States, the government said.

Netflix will also continue to work with Canadian producers and broadcasters to create Canadian programming in both English and French.

Earlier this year, Netflix partnered with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation to produce an eight-episode series based on the popular Canadian book “Anne of Green Gables,” with plans to run a second season in 2018.

Still, the government has no plans to tax Netflix or other digital companies, which some in Canada have called for to level the playing field.

The government said it was also seeking commitments and agreements with other digital players to invest similarly in the creation and distribution of Canadian content.

YouTube earlier this year unveiled a channel dedicated specifically to Canadian content.

Joly said the Netflix deal “signals a meaningful partnership in supporting Canadian creators, producers and Canadian creative work, and in bringing that work to millions of viewers around the world.” ($1 = 1.2467 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below