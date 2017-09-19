FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Trudeau says talks on Bombardier dispute will continue
Canada's Trudeau says talks on Bombardier dispute will continue

OTTAWA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canada will continue talks with Washington on settling a dispute between Boeing Co and Bombardier Inc regardless of whether a U.S. trade court next week backs a challenge launched by the American company, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau also told a news conference that his government would push back against Boeing, which he accused of trying to put thousands of aerospace employee out of work. Boeing says Canada-based Bombardier is trying to dump its new CSeries airliner on the U.S. at unfairly low prices. (Reporting by Andrea Hopklins, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

