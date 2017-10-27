FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Morneau Shepell​ sees no impact from pension legislation
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 晚上6点55分 / 更新于 18 小时前

UPDATE 1-Morneau Shepell​ sees no impact from pension legislation

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details, comment from company, background)

OTTAWA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc, the human resources management company at the heart of conflict-of-interest allegations against Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau, said on Friday it would not benefit from pension or tax legislation proposed by the Liberal government.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has been badly shaken by the conflict-of-interest controversy about his finance minister, who is the multimillionaire former chief executive officer of Morneau Shepell. Some have questioned whether Morneau, whose father founded Morneau Shepell, would be forced to resign.

Morneau Shepell, a major provider of pension administration services to private companies and government agencies, said it is not involved in the consultation for either changes to the small business tax code or to the pension reform.

“If passed, (the pension reform) would allow federally regulated pension plans the option to implement target benefit pension plans. They would not be required to do this,” the company said in a statement.

“Several provinces have already enacted similar enabling legislation for pension plans that they regulate, but in practice, very few employers have adopted it,” Morneau Shepell said.

The company said it severed all contact with Morneau upon his election to the House of Commons in October 2015. Morneau resigned as executive chairman of Morneau Shepell shortly after his election.

Morneau, who was named finance minister shortly after his election to Parliament, said last week he would put his assets in a blind trust and divest his stockholding in the family business in response to criticism that his proposals for pension or tax reform could benefit his company and his personal finances.

On Thursday, Morneau said he will donate to charity any profit that his Morneau Shepell shares have made since he was elected.

The company’s stock, currently trading at C$21.17, closed at C$15.77 in the session before the election, which would put the potential profit for the 1 million shares Morneau has said he holds at C$5.4 million.

Morneau told reporters on Thursday he did not know what the difference in the value of the shares will be.

Opposition parties from both the political left and right have seized on the ethics scandal, trying to tie Trudeau’s team to what they say is an entitled Liberal Party that has previously faced corruption charges. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Leslie Adler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below