CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips to new 6-month low as resource stocks slide

TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to a new 6-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that fell on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 9.71 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,160.42 after paring some earlier losses. Just three of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)