2 个月前
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares bounce; grocers slide
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月16日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares bounce; grocers slide

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 31.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,192.39, after four straight days of losses. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)

