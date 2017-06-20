CANADA STOCKS-TSX hit as crude prices fall, Cenovus drags

TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed sharply lower on Tuesday as energy stocks, weighed by a decline in oil prices, led the market's broad declines, while Cenovus Energy Inc shares tumbled after the company announced its chief executive was stepping down.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 116.44 points, or 0.8 percent, at 15,149.60. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Leslie Adler)