2 个月内
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hit as crude prices fall, Cenovus drags
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月20日 / 晚上8点16分

TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed sharply lower on Tuesday as energy stocks, weighed by a decline in oil prices, led the market's broad declines, while Cenovus Energy Inc shares tumbled after the company announced its chief executive was stepping down.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 116.44 points, or 0.8 percent, at 15,149.60. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Leslie Adler)

