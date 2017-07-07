FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月7日

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends at seven-month low as rate hike outlook hits riskier assets

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline to say seven-month low instead of seven-year low)

TORONTO, July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed at a seven-month low on Friday as a slump in resource stocks led declines on higher bond yields, weaker oil prices, and North American jobs data that bolstered expectations of interest rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 50.84 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,027.16. It fell as low as 14,915.78 during intraday trading, its lowest since mid-November.

Six of the index's 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Andrew Hay)

