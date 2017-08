TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index finished little changed on Thursday as gains by Manulife Financial Corp offset declines in interest-rate sensitive shares one day after the Bank of Canada raised rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 8.99 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,135.00. Half of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)