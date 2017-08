TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed by a broad retreat led by energy sector losses as crude prices dropped, while major oil sands producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd bucked the trend after a positive earnings surprise.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 73.67 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,191.96. All 10 of its main sectors ended in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)