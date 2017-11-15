FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 3-week low as energy shares track oil lower
2017年11月15日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 3-week low as energy shares track oil lower

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell to a three-week low on Wednesday as energy stocks again led a broad retreat on the back of sliding oil prices, pushing the market to its sixth straight daily decline after hitting an all-time high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.65 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,878.48, its lowest close since Oct. 25. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)

