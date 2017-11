TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by gains in its heavyweight financial shares and a bounce back in natural resource stocks after heavy losses earlier in the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.20 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,998.57. It lost 0.25 percent over the course of the week, breaking a nine-week winning streak. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)