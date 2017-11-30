FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises most in 2 months as energy stocks rally
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年11月30日 / 晚上9点09分 / 更新于 11 小时前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises most in 2 months as energy stocks rally

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index had its biggest one-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, boosted by rising energy stocks after OPEC members extended a production cut deal and a rise in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after its earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 99.76 points, or 0.62 percent, at 16,067.48. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended higher, with the energy group up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below