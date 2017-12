TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index ended lower on Friday, weighed by losses among gold miners and other materials stocks while shares in energy companies rose with higher crude oil and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce extended gains after earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 28.51 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,038.97. It lost 0.4 percent over the course of the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)