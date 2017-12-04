FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with energy stocks; uranium producers bounce
#加拿大市场报道
2017年12月4日 / 晚上9点10分 / 更新于 15 小时前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with energy stocks; uranium producers bounce

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed by losses among energy companies as oil prices fell while some consumer and technology stocks also slipped and domestic uranium producers bounced after Kazakhstan cut output.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 69.94 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,969.03. Eight of its 10 main sectors finished in negative territory, with the energy group off 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
