CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as banks, miners weigh
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
2017年12月5日 / 晚上9点07分 / 更新于 18 小时前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as banks, miners weigh

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Tuesday as a string of major bank shares lost ground at the tail end of their earnings season and mining shares also weighed with lower copper and other metal prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 49.60 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,919.43. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended in the red, with decliners outnumbering advancers by almost 2-to-1. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)

