TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Thursday in a broad retreat led by financial and energy stocks, with Cenovus Energy Inc down sharply after it announced a fresh round of job cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 120.13 points, or 0.74 percent, at 16,016.46. All 10 of its main sectors finished in negative territory. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)