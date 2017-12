TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Thursday, boosted by energy companies as well as gains among big banks and some miners, while BlackBerry Ltd pulled back a day after surging on its earnings report.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 22.96 points, or 0.14 percent, at 16,182.63. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)