TORONTO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index added on Thursday to the previous session’s record high as gains for the shares of energy, technology and marijuana companies offset losses for industrials and gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 18.82 points, or 0.12 percent, at 16,221.95. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)