TORONTO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index notched its highest-ever close on Wednesday, boosted by a sharp jump in shares of BlackBerry Ltd after it announced a self-driving partnership and by gains among marijuana producers, energy companies and banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 61.56 points, or 0.38 percent, at 16,371.55.