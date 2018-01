TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended barely higher on Friday, as rising gold miners, lumber companies and other resource stocks offset sharp losses for cannabis producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 21.24 points, or 0.13 percent, at 16,308.18. It lost 0.25 percent over the course of the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)